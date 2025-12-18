Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Wizards' Malaki Branham: Ruled out Thursday
Branham is out for Thursday's game against the Spurs due to a sprained right thumb.
Thursday's contest will mark a third straight absence for Branham, whose next chance to play comes Saturday in Memphis. With Branham sidelined, Tre Johnson's streaming upside should see a decent boost.