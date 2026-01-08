Branham totaled eight points (3-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, one block and three steals across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 131-110 loss to the 76ers.

Wednesday was a big day for the franchise, as the Wizards swapped CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert for Trae Young (quadriceps). Branham could see more opportunities moving forward, and he made the most of his minutes Wednesday with season-high marks in assists and steals. He's worth keeping an eye on in deeper formats.