Share Video

Link copied!

Brogdon (hamstring) is available for Thursday's game against the Hornets.

Brogdon will return from a four-game absence Thursday after sustaining a strained left hamstring. In nine outings, Brogdon is averaging 13.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 23.8 minutes. He started in eight of those contests.

More News