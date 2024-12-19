Brogdon (hamstring) is available for Thursday's game against the Hornets.
Brogdon will return from a four-game absence Thursday after sustaining a strained left hamstring. In nine outings, Brogdon is averaging 13.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 23.8 minutes. He started in eight of those contests.
