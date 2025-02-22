Now Playing

Brogdon (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Magic.

Brogdon will miss the first leg of this back-to-back set due to a sprained left ankle he suffered in the final game before the All-Star break, and his return date remains uncertain. It's highly unlikely that he'll also missed the second leg of the back-to-back set when the Wizards take on the Nets on Monday.

