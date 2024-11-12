Brogdon (thumb) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Spurs.
Brogdon will miss his 10th straight game to start the season Wednesday while recovering from thumb surgery. The veteran guard's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Atlanta.
