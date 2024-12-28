Brogdon is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Knicks.
Brogdon has been promoted to the starting lineup due to the absence of Jordan Poole (hip). The veteran floor general is averaging 14.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in his previous 10 starts this season.
