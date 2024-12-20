Brogdon (hamstring) tallied 25 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six assists, one rebound and one steal in 27 minutes in Thursday's 123-114 win over the Hornets.

Making his return from a four-game absence due to a left hamstring strain, Brogdon was deployed off the bench after he had started in his previous eight appearances. The second-unit role didn't suppress Brogdon's production, as he still exceeded his season-long average of 23.8 minutes per game heading into the contest and rode a red-hot shooting performance to his second-best scoring haul of the season. Though Brogdon will be a prime candidate to be dealt ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline and will likely see his playing time drop if he's moved elsewhere, the Wizards appear committed to giving the veteran guard meaningful minutes while he's healthy.