Brogdon will not return to Sunday's game against the Pelicans due to right foot pain, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

With Jordan Poole (hip) and Bilal Coulibaly (illness) both sitting out Sunday, Brogdon moved back into the starting five, but his day was cut short due to the foot injury. He'll finish the contest with four points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five assists and three rebounds in 14 minutes.