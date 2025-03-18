Brogdon (ankle) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Jazz.

Brogdon will miss his 14th straight contest Wednesday due to a left ankle sprain. Washington head coach Brian Keefe said earlier this month that he expected Brogdon to return before the end of the season, but it's unclear how close the veteran guard is from playing again. Given the lack of clear updates regarding where he stands in his recovery, Brogdon can probably be ruled out for at least a few more games beyond Wednesday.