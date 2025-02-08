Brogdon (foot) is not on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Hawks.

Brogdon was unable to play in Friday's 134-124 loss to the Cavaliers due to a right foot injury, but he appears to be past the issue and will be available to play Saturday. He's averaged 8.7 points, 4.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds over 20.0 minutes per game over his last three outings off the bench.