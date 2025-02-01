Brogdon (foot) is available for Saturday's game versus the Timberwolves.

Brogdon has been upgraded from questionable to available after missing Washington's previous 14 outings due to a right foot injury. The veteran guard is averaging 14.1 points, 5.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 25.9 minutes across his last 10 appearances. However, it wouldn't be surprising for Brogdon to operate on a minutes restriction as he works his way back into game shape.