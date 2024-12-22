Brogdon is part of the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Bucks.
Brogdon played 27 minutes Thursday in his first game back from a four-game absence due to a hamstring injury. He'll take another step forward Saturday by replacing Carlton Carrington in the starting lineup.
