Brogdon (thumb) isn't on the injury report for Sunday's game versus the Pistons.
Brogdon is set to make his season debut after missing the beginning of the 2024-25 campaign while recovering from right thumb surgery. The veteran guard will likely compete for bench minutes in Washington's backcourt.
