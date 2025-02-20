Coach Brian Keefe said Wednesday that Brogdon (ankle) is not expected to play in Friday's game against the Bucks, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Brogdon sustained a sprained left ankle in the Wizards' last game before the All-Star break, and despite the extended layoff, Brogdon isn't expected to suit up Friday. If he's sidelined, expect Marcus Smart (not injury related) and Carlton Carrington to see more action.
