Brogdon (thumb) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Rockets.
Brogdon has yet to play this season after undergoing thumb surgery back on Oct. 8, but he is progressing and was recently cleared to begin shooting with his right hand. He remains without an official target date to return.
More News
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Showing progress in recovery•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Undergoes thumb surgery•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Out at least one month•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Taking on leadership role•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Traded to Washington•