Brogdon is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Hornets.
Brogdon shot 7-for-22 and scored a combined 17 points in two games in the starting lineup, but he'll retreat back to the second unit for this one. The veteran is averaging 13.0 points per game in two games off the bench in 2024-25.
