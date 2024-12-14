Brogdon (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Celtics.
Brogdon will miss a fourth consecutive game due to a hamstring injury, and there's no certainty on when the veteran guard will be able to return. His next chance to play will come against the Hornets on Thursday.
