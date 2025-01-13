Brogdon (foot) will miss Monday's game against the Timberwolves.
Brogdon will miss his fifth game in a row Monday and remains without a timetable for a return. His next chance to play comes Thursday against the Suns. Jared Butler will likely continue to see more reps in the meantime.
