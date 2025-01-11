Brogdon (foot) will not play Sunday against the Thunder.
Brogdon will miss his fourth game in a row Sunday, and it remains to be seen if he'll be able to return Monday against the Timberwolves. Jared Butler could continue to be more involved in the short term.
