Brogdon (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.
Brogdon will miss both halves of Washington's weekend back-to-back set, marking his first absences since making his season debut Nov. 17. Carlton Carrington has moved into the starting lineup in Brogdon's stead. Brogdon's next chance to suit up will come Friday in Cleveland.
