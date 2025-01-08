Brogdon (foot) will not play Wednesday against the 76ers.

Brogdon will miss his second game in a row due to a right foot injury. The Wizards haven't reported on the severity of the issue, so he should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls. With Jordan Poole (hip) out and Carlton Carrington (back) questionable, Jared Butler and Corey Kispert could be very busy Wednesday.