Brogdon (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bulls.
Brogdon could be on the verge of missing a third straight game while dealing with a right foot injury. If unable to play on the road in Chicago, the Wizards could turn to Jared Butler to pick up the slack as he did on Wednesday against the 76ers, finishing with 26 points, seven assists and four rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Out again Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Won't play against Houston•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Exits game Sunday with foot pain•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Starting sans Poole•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Scores 22 points in OT loss•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Back in starting lineup•