Brogdon (ankle) is out for Friday's matchup against the Bucks.
Brogdon suffered a sprained ankle in the final game before the All-Star break, and he's still not recovered. Jordan Poole, Carlton Carrington and Bilal Coulibaly should operate as the Wizards' lead playmakers against the Bucks.
More News
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Likely to miss Friday's game•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Leaves early with ankle sprain•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Departs game with injury•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Fades injury report•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Ruled out against Cleveland•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Now deemed questionable•