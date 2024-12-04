Brogdon (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Dallas
Brogdon missed Washington's first 11 games of the season while recovering from a thumb injury, and right knee soreness could yield his first absence since. The 31-year-old's status will need to be monitored.
More News
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Won't return Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Records double-double•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Solid numbers in Tuesday's loss•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Limited to 19 minutes Monday•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Empty line in season debut•