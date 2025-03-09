Brogdon (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Raptors.
Brogdon will miss his ninth consecutive contest due to a left ankle sprain. His next chance to play will come Tuesday against Detroit. Bub Carrington will likely receive a bump in minutes due to Brogdon being sidelined.
