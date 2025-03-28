Brogdon (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nets.
Brogdon will miss his 20th consecutive contest due to a sprained left ankle. There's no clear timetable for the veteran guard's return, though his next chance to play will come Monday against Miami.
