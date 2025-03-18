Brogdon (ankle) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Jazz.
Brogdon will miss his 14th straight contest Wednesday due to a left ankle sprain. Until Washington provides a timetable for his return, the veteran guard can be considered week-to-week with the Wizardsa already being eliminated from playoff contention.
