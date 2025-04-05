Brogdon (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Celtics.
Brogdon will miss a 24th consecutive game for the Wizards as he recovers from a sprained left ankle. The next chance for the veteran guard to return to the floor will be Tuesday against the Pacers.
