Brogdon (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.
Brogdon is set to miss his third consecutive game due to a left hamstring injury. With the 32-year-old sidelined, Carlton Carrington, Jared Butler and Johnny Davis are candidates for an uptick in playing time. Brogdon's next chance to suit up will come Sunday against the Celtics.
