Brogdon (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Kings.
Brogdon will miss a 22nd consecutive game for the Wizards due to a left ankle sprain. The next opportunity for the veteran guard to get back on the floor for Washington will be Thursday against the Magic.
