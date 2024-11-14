Brogdon (thumb) is out for Friday's game versus the Hawks and doesn't have a timetable to return.
Brogdon has yet to suit up this season while recovering from right thumb surgery. Until the Wizards provide a return timetable for the veteran guard, he can be considered week-to-week.
