Brogdon (hamstring) was able to practice Tuesday, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Brogdon has missed the past four games for the Wizards, but he's progressing towards a return. For now, it sounds like he should be considered questionable to face the Hornets on Thursday.
