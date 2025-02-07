Brogdon (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

After returning from a 14-game absence with a right foot issue, Brogdon played the last three games for the Wizards but will be back on the shelf Friday against Cleveland. The veteran guard has struggled to stay healthy all season and will likely continue to have this foot injury managed in back-to-back situations as Washington hosts the Hawks on Saturday. This means he could get back on the floor in the second game of the back-to-back against Atlanta.