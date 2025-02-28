Brogdon (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hornets.
Brogdon will miss a fifth straight game for the Wizards as he continues to nurse a left ankle sprain. The veteran guard's next chance to suit up for Washington will be Monday against the Heat in Miami.
