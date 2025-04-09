Brogdon (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the 76ers.
Wednesday marks the 26th game in a row on the shelf for Brogdon. At this point, it would be a surprise to see him return for the final two games of the regular season.
More News
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Won't return Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Remains out against Boston•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Another absence coming•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Remains out for Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Won't suit up Monday•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Remaining out for Saturday•