Brogdon will start Sunday's game against the Pelicans.
With Jordan Poole (hip) and Bilal Coulibaly (illness) out, Brogdon will make his 13th start of the season and first since Dec. 30. As a starter this season, Brogdon has averaged 15.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 25.1 minutes per game.
