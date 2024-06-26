The Trail Blazers traded Brogdon, the No. 14 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and a 2029 pick to the Wizards on Wednesday in exchange for Deni Avdija, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Brogdon is a 31-year-old veteran on an expiring deal, so it wouldn't be shocking to see Washington buy him out, allowing Brogdon to join a contender. If he suits up for the Wizards, the oft-injured guard will likely compete for a starting spot, especially if Tyus Jones leaves in free agency.