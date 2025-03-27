Brogdon (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Pacers.
Brogdon will miss a 19th straight game for the Wizards while nursing a sprained left ankle. The next opportunity for the veteran guard to return to the floor will be Saturday against the Nets.
