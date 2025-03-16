Brogdon (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Brogdon has not played since Feb. 12 due to a left ankle sprain. There's no clear timeline for his return, but his next chance to take the floor is Wednesday against Utah.
More News
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Absence streak to continue•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Remains out for Thursday•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Another absence coming•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Remaining out Monday•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Remains out for Saturday•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Ruled out for Wednesday•