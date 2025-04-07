Brogdon (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.
Tuesday will be the 25th straight game that Brogdon will miss due to a left ankle sprain. Given his lengthy absence and the lack of an update from the team on his injury timeline, it's unlikely Brogdon makes his return Wednesday against the 76ers.
