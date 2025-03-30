Brogdon (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Heat.
Brogdon will miss his 21st consecutive contest due to a sprained left ankle, and his next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Kings. However, it wouldn't be a surprise if the non-contending Wizards continue to exercise caution with the veteran point guard.
