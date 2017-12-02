Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Collects double-double Friday
Gortat scored 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 FT) to go along with 12 rebounds, three assists and four steals over 32 minutes in Friday's 109-91 win over Detroit.
Despite collecting his seventh double-double of the season, Gortat is averaging a meager 8.6 points to go with 7.2 rebounds over his last five games. The center's inconsistency as an offensive player (10.1 points) is not boosted by his 8.7 rebounds per game. In the four games prior to Friday, Gortat had been stuck in the single digits in the point column. Overall, Gortat is an unreliable option for scoring, but, will collect a decent amount of rebounds.
