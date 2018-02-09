Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Collects double-double in loss

Gortat scored 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 FT) to go with 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Thursday's 110-104 overtime loss to Boston.

Gortat has been solid in his last six games, averaging 9.3 points and 7.6 rebounds. During this span, the center has collected two double-doubles while scoring at least 10 points in five of his last six games. Gortat will not light up the scoreboard (8.9 points), but he can clean up on the boards to the tune of 8.9 rebounds per game for the season. While he has not scored more than 11 points during this recent run, he has been solid enough as a rebounder to be close to a double-double very often as of late.