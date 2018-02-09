Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Collects double-double in loss
Gortat scored 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 FT) to go with 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Thursday's 110-104 overtime loss to Boston.
Gortat has been solid in his last six games, averaging 9.3 points and 7.6 rebounds. During this span, the center has collected two double-doubles while scoring at least 10 points in five of his last six games. Gortat will not light up the scoreboard (8.9 points), but he can clean up on the boards to the tune of 8.9 rebounds per game for the season. While he has not scored more than 11 points during this recent run, he has been solid enough as a rebounder to be close to a double-double very often as of late.
More News
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Goes scoreless in Wednesday's loss•
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Wants to end career in Orlando•
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Nearly perfect from floor Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Scoreless in 24 minutes Monday•
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Collects double-double Friday•
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Records double-double in loss•
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...