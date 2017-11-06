Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Double-double in Sunday's win
Gortat scored 11 points (3-7 FG, 5-6 FT) while adding 12 rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes during Sunday's 107-96 win over the Raptors.
It's Gortat's third double-double in nine games, as the veteran center filled his usual support role for the Wizards' shooters even though John Wall (shoulder) wasn't in the lineup. His numbers have been consistent since he came to Washington in 2013-14, and there's no reason to expect them to change radically this season.
