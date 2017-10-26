Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Double-doubles in OT loss
Gortat managed 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one block across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 102-99 overtime loss to the Lakers.
Playing against one of the more vulnerable frontcourts in the league, Gortat generated his first double-double since the opener. The 33-year-old big man is serving in his usual complementary role to the trio of John Wall, Bradley Beal and Otto Porter in the early going, averaging a solid 12.5 points, 11.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 blocks across 33.8 minutes.
More News
