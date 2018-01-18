Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Goes scoreless in Wednesday's loss

Gortat tallied zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and one assist across 20 minutes during a 133-109 loss to the Hornets on Wednesday.

Gortat attained his second scoreless game of the season as he was one of numerous starters who struggled in the blowout loss. The poor effort followed up just a four-point outing on Monday. Gortat has now scored below 10 points in three of his last five outings.