Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Modest minutes, line in Wednesday's loss
Gortat collected seven points (2-3 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 19 minutes in Wednesday's 98-90 loss to the Spurs.
Gortat was reasonably efficient with the playing time he did see, but he still generated his sixth single-digit scoring effort of the last seven games. The 11-year veteran's steadiest contributions continue to undoubtedly be on the glass, although he's still highly capable of a double-digit point haul any time he sees more than 20 minutes. With his playing time see a fair share of variance and backup Ian Mahinmi also often offering solid production off the bench, Gortat's overall fantasy value is a lot shakier than it's customarily been in recent seasons.
