Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Monster effort Wednesday

Gortat tallied 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 FT), 17 rebounds, three blocks and one assist across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 120-115 win over the 76ers.

Gortat took advantage of the inexperienced 76ers during Wednesday's regular-season opener. The veteran no stranger to monster games, as he recorded 10 double-doubles last year with at least 15 boards. Gortat makes for a quality center option in fantasy, as he's played at least 81 games over three of the past four years and averaged 10.8 points and 10.4 boards per game during 2016-17.