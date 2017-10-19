Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Monster effort Wednesday
Gortat tallied 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 FT), 17 rebounds, three blocks and one assist across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 120-115 win over the 76ers.
Gortat took advantage of the inexperienced 76ers during Wednesday's regular-season opener. The veteran no stranger to monster games, as he recorded 10 double-doubles last year with at least 15 boards. Gortat makes for a quality center option in fantasy, as he's played at least 81 games over three of the past four years and averaged 10.8 points and 10.4 boards per game during 2016-17.
More News
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Plays 24 minutes in Wednesday's loss•
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Dominates boards Thursday•
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Registers double-double in Sunday's Game 1 loss•
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: To again see limited minutes•
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Will have minutes limited Monday•
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Dominates boards Saturday•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....