Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Nearly perfect from floor Wednesday

Gortat scored 21 points (9-10 FG, 3-7 FT) while adding eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 121-103 victory over the Knicks.

Gortat is not know for scoring on this roster, but he made the most of his opportunities Wednesday night and collected his first 20-point game of the season. This may be an outlier for Gortat, but he remains a nightly double-double threat given the players surrounding him.