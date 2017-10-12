Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Plays 24 minutes in Wednesday's loss
Gortat registered eight points (3-5 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, and one assist in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 117-115 loss to the Heat.
Gortat's role remains unchanged. He's their unquestioned starting center, and the favorite screener of their guards in the pick-and-roll game. Assuming Ian Mahinmi is healthier than he was last year, Gortat could see his minutes dip a bit. Nevertheless, he has proven his worth with the Wizards, with averages of 12.4 points (on 56.2 percent from the field), 9.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 0.6 steals in 31.0 minutes while missing just eight games in four seasons in Washington.
